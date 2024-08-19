Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,495 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,495 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $35,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:MPC traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $179.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,197,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,634,105. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.40. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $139.32 and a 12-month high of $221.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $38.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $223.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.38.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

