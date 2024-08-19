Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of OGE Energy worth $8,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in OGE Energy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in OGE Energy by 178.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 14,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.

OGE Energy Price Performance

NYSE OGE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.27. The company had a trading volume of 873,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,775. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.21. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $40.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.71.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $662.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.51 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 9.15%. OGE Energy’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

Featured Stories

