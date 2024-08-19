Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $83.78 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,806 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,338 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 0.5% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $83,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,648,975 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,511,473,000 after purchasing an additional 382,803 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Adobe by 17.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,644,050 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,857,189,000 after buying an additional 1,146,718 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $3,277,785,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,560,086 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,720,548,000 after buying an additional 16,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,602,297 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,552,530,000 after acquiring an additional 66,180 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $7.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $561.24. The company had a trading volume of 752,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,288,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $433.97 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25. The firm has a market cap of $248.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $537.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $522.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Melius cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Piper Sandler Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $635.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Adobe from $554.00 to $529.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.38.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,576,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $258,297.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,556,346. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total value of $13,602,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,576,802.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,523 shares of company stock worth $14,994,277 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

