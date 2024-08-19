Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $55.38 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 932,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,324 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $55,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 916,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,104,000 after buying an additional 7,729 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $2,278,000. Finally, Davidson Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 23,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 1.8 %

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.35. 8,789,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,062,789. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $38.38 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.17%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 32.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.