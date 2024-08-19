Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $42,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ETN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $1,087,983,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 323.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,192,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $998,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439,270 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 2,857.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,262,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $394,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,790 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 2,006.8% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 964,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,326,000 after purchasing an additional 918,936 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth $225,974,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ETN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Eaton in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.00.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,328. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $14,762,020.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,451,287.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Price Performance

ETN traded down $0.34 on Monday, reaching $296.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,073,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,020. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $191.82 and a one year high of $345.19. The company has a market capitalization of $118.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $310.21 and a 200-day moving average of $309.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.39%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

