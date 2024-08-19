Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,055 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of UDR worth $7,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 1,018.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UDR by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 25.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new position in shares of UDR in the second quarter worth approximately $293,000. 97.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UDR stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.90. The company had a trading volume of 659,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,632,460. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $42.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.90 and a 200 day moving average of $38.55.

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.53). UDR had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $415.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.19%.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $3,556,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 849,716 shares in the company, valued at $33,580,776.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UDR shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of UDR from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of UDR from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of UDR from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on UDR from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.53.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

