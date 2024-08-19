Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 3,024 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $28,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 261,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,510,000 after buying an additional 13,984 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 60,809 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,966,000 after acquiring an additional 16,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.00.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:SHW traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $355.05. The stock had a trading volume of 461,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,959. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $320.52 and a 200 day moving average of $319.66. The company has a market capitalization of $89.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.16. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $232.06 and a one year high of $357.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

