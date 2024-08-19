Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,976 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $63,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Norges Bank bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,686,139,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in PepsiCo by 67.2% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,560,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,385 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 125.2% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,740,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,631 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in PepsiCo by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,664,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,389,000 after buying an additional 1,470,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,954,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.53.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP traded up $1.18 on Monday, reaching $173.80. 1,563,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,467,710. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $183.41. The stock has a market cap of $238.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The company had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.66%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

