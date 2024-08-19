Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Insider Sells $631,197.30 in Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) insider Sean Compton sold 3,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.61, for a total value of $631,197.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,957.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $164.09 on Monday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.30 and a 52 week high of $187.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.70 and its 200-day moving average is $165.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.48 by ($0.94). Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 27.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 57.19%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $221.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital upgraded Nexstar Media Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $207.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nexstar Media Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Granite Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Granite Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 13,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Further Reading

