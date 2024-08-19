Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) vs. TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI) Financial Survey

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) and TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Nevro and TriSalus Life Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nevro 3 11 0 0 1.79 TriSalus Life Sciences 0 0 3 0 3.00

Nevro currently has a consensus price target of $10.63, indicating a potential upside of 90.10%. TriSalus Life Sciences has a consensus price target of $13.33, indicating a potential upside of 131.88%. Given TriSalus Life Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TriSalus Life Sciences is more favorable than Nevro.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nevro $426.10 million 0.48 -$92.21 million ($2.29) -2.44 TriSalus Life Sciences $21.98 million 7.10 -$59.04 million N/A N/A

This table compares Nevro and TriSalus Life Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

TriSalus Life Sciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nevro.

Profitability

This table compares Nevro and TriSalus Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nevro -19.17% -27.48% -13.40% TriSalus Life Sciences N/A N/A -221.65%

Volatility & Risk

Nevro has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TriSalus Life Sciences has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.5% of Nevro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of TriSalus Life Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Nevro shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 76.2% of TriSalus Life Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TriSalus Life Sciences beats Nevro on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, engages in the provision of products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company provides HFX spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform, which includes the Senza SCS implantable pulse generator (IPG) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic back and leg pain through paresthesia-free 10 kHz therapy, as well as offers Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS IPG systems. It also offers Senza HFX iQ platform, that includes HFX iQ implantable pulse generator, HFX trial stimulator, and HFX iQ patient remote, as well as HFX App, a patient remote control and the wireless trialing system; and provides sacroiliac joint fusion devices under NevroV1, NevroFix, and NevroPro brands. In addition, the company offers surpass surgical and percutaneous leads. It sells its products through its direct sales force, and a network of sales agents and independent distributors. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About TriSalus Life Sciences

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc., a medical technology company, researches, develops, and sells drug delivery technologies and immune-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of liver and pancreatic cancer. The company offers Pressure Enabled Drug Delivery infusion systems, such as the TriNav infusion system, which is used in transarterial radioembolization and chemoembolization procedures for patients with liver cancer and metastases; and the Pancreatic Retrograde Venous Infusion device, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, for locally advanced pancreatic cancer. It also develops nelitolimod, an investigational immunotherapeutic in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of uveal melanoma with liver metastases, hepatocellular carcinoma, intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma, and locally advanced pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. The company serves interventional radiologists, IR technicians, medical oncologists, nursing support, value analysis committee staff, and patients through its sales representatives and sales managers. TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

