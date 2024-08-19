Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,780 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for about 0.6% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $103,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at about $252,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.9% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,863 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix during the second quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 58.6% in the second quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on NFLX. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $554.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $681.21.

Netflix Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NFLX traded up $10.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $684.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,892,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,884,194. The company has a market cap of $295.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $654.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $622.01. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.73 and a twelve month high of $697.49.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total transaction of $271,140.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total transaction of $271,140.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,893 shares of company stock valued at $84,412,483. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.