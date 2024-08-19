Natural Resource Partners L.P. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 (NYSE:NRP)

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th.

Natural Resource Partners has increased its dividend payment by an average of 30.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

NRP stock opened at $87.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.51. Natural Resource Partners has a 1 year low of $64.04 and a 1 year high of $102.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.75.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Natural Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; and oil and gas properties located in Louisiana.

