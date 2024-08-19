Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Nasdaq from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Argus boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered Nasdaq from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.54.

Nasdaq Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NDAQ opened at $69.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Nasdaq has a 1-year low of $46.88 and a 1-year high of $70.01. The company has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.90.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, major shareholder Seller Lp Argus sold 42,804,207 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $2,764,295,688.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,804,207 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,295,688.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nasdaq

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Nasdaq by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 60,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,624,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 51,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 783,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,184,000 after acquiring an additional 153,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 609.1% in the second quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 29,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 25,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Featured Articles

