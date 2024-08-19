Mumu the Bull Trading Down 20.4% This Week (MUMU)

Mumu the Bull (MUMU) traded down 16.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. During the last week, Mumu the Bull has traded down 20.4% against the dollar. Mumu the Bull has a total market cap of $93.17 million and $2.28 million worth of Mumu the Bull was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mumu the Bull token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mumu the Bull Profile

Mumu the Bull’s genesis date was March 9th, 2024. Mumu the Bull’s total supply is 2,329,915,213,859 tokens. Mumu the Bull’s official Twitter account is @mumu_bull. The official website for Mumu the Bull is www.mumu.ing.

Buying and Selling Mumu the Bull

According to CryptoCompare, “Mumu the Bull (MUMU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Mumu the Bull has a current supply of 2,329,915,213,859.14 with 2,283,204,416,985 in circulation. The last known price of Mumu the Bull is 0.00004722 USD and is up 20.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $2,814,112.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mumu.ing.”

