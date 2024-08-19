Mumu the Bull (MUMU) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $88.88 Million

Mumu the Bull (MUMU) traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Over the last seven days, Mumu the Bull has traded 30.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mumu the Bull has a total market capitalization of $88.88 million and $2.47 million worth of Mumu the Bull was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mumu the Bull token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mumu the Bull Profile

Mumu the Bull launched on March 9th, 2024. Mumu the Bull’s total supply is 2,329,915,213,859 tokens. Mumu the Bull’s official website is www.mumu.ing. Mumu the Bull’s official Twitter account is @mumu_bull.

Mumu the Bull Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mumu the Bull (MUMU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Mumu the Bull has a current supply of 2,329,915,213,859.14 with 2,283,204,416,985 in circulation. The last known price of Mumu the Bull is 0.00004031 USD and is down -14.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $2,212,865.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mumu.ing.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mumu the Bull directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mumu the Bull should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mumu the Bull using one of the exchanges listed above.

