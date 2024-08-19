Multibit (MUBI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $22.07 Million

Multibit (MUBI) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Multibit has a total market capitalization of $22.07 million and approximately $4.23 million worth of Multibit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Multibit has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. One Multibit token can currently be bought for about $0.0232 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Multibit Profile

Multibit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 950,000,000 tokens. The official website for Multibit is multibit.exchange. Multibit’s official Twitter account is @multibit_bridge.

Multibit Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Multibit (MUBI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Multibit has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 950,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Multibit is 0.02327657 USD and is down -4.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $4,207,934.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://multibit.exchange/.”

