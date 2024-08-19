M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Downgraded to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $165.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $170.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $164.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $173.85.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on M&T Bank

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $163.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.77. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $176.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.79.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total transaction of $172,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,476,225.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total transaction of $172,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,476,225.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 6,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.28, for a total transaction of $989,096.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,944 shares in the company, valued at $7,780,352.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,228 shares of company stock valued at $3,334,262. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of M&T Bank

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Umpqua Bank grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 1,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in M&T Bank by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in M&T Bank by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.