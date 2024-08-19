Moonbeam Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.42 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 18th. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $142.22 million and approximately $4.42 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000271 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00035474 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00006643 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00012204 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00007778 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004218 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,132,728,809 coins and its circulating supply is 893,464,381 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

