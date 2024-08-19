Montchanin Asset Management LLC Has $4.77 Million Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Montchanin Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Cintas accounts for about 4.5% of Montchanin Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Montchanin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.72, for a total value of $842,292.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,452 shares in the company, valued at $24,083,425.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Cintas from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $775.00 price target (up from $750.00) on shares of Cintas in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cintas to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cintas from $667.00 to $798.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $742.36.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CTAS

Cintas Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Cintas stock traded down $2.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $764.86. 267,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,777. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $474.74 and a twelve month high of $773.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $729.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $680.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.31.

Cintas’s stock is scheduled to split on Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.19. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 16.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 43.09%.

About Cintas

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.