Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.53.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Up 0.1 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 66.5% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,397,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,842 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,337,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,692,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,849,000 after purchasing an additional 939,142 shares during the last quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,096,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 541.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 765,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,893,000 after buying an additional 645,847 shares during the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $53.63 on Monday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $49.19 and a 1 year high of $69.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.78 and its 200-day moving average is $58.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 35.20%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

