Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Director Sells $3,775,056.00 in Stock

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) Director Marsha C. Williams sold 34,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $3,775,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 144,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,806,730.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE MOD traded down $1.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $108.31. 135,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,252. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.27. Modine Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $123.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $661.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Modine Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $114.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Modine Manufacturing

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Modine Manufacturing

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,909,016 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $372,099,000 after buying an additional 838,460 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $35,414,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 40.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,425,845 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $135,726,000 after buying an additional 411,946 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 32.8% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,101,932 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $110,403,000 after buying an additional 272,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,064,000. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Modine Manufacturing

(Get Free Report)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.