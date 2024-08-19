Milestone Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Milestone Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 744,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431,697 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 3.9% of Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $15,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSCO. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 23,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $325,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 56,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $564,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BSCO traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $21.07. The stock had a trading volume of 498,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,298. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $21.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.02.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

