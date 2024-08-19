Metro (TSE:MRU) Given New C$85.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Metro (TSE:MRU – Free Report) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$82.00 to C$85.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$85.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Metro from C$82.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on Metro from C$77.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised Metro from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$80.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on Metro from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$84.25.

TSE:MRU opened at C$83.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$78.60 and a 200 day moving average of C$74.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Metro has a 1-year low of C$65.43 and a 1-year high of C$84.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Metro’s payout ratio is presently 32.76%.

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

