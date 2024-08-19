Meter Governance (MTRG) Price Hits $0.52 on Top Exchanges

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 18th. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $16.10 million and approximately $62,188.32 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for $0.52 or 0.00000880 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 47,253,348 coins and its circulating supply is 31,168,258 coins. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 47,246,873 with 31,164,335 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 0.51682354 USD and is down -1.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $65,084.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

