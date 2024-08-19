Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,594 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 39.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 419.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on MMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $91.13 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on 3M from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on 3M from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on 3M from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.57.

3M Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE MMM traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $127.08. 2,030,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,327,130. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.08. 3M has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $128.65. The firm has a market cap of $70.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.05, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.25. 3M had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 112.92%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -22.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,659.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,486,484.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,659.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.