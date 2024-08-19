Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 1,043 Shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.70% of SPDR Global Dow ETF worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Global Dow ETF alerts:

SPDR Global Dow ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $133.16. 8,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,228. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.38 and its 200 day moving average is $127.25. The firm has a market cap of $210.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.82. SPDR Global Dow ETF has a 1 year low of $104.29 and a 1 year high of $133.17.

SPDR Global Dow ETF Company Profile

SPDR Global Dow ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Global Titans ETF, is an open-end investment management company. The Fund seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the performance of the Dow Jones Global Titans 50 Index U.S. Close (the Index). The Index includes 50 stocks of multinational blue-chip companies that are traded on United States or foreign stock exchange.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Global Dow ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Global Dow ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.