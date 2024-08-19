Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Buys New Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $201.50 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on GE Vernova from $195.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.83.

GE Vernova Stock Up 0.7 %

GEV traded up $1.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $185.40. 1,624,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,990,169. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $190.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.37.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. Equities analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

