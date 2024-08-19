Medtronic (MDT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter. Medtronic has set its FY25 guidance at $5.40-$5.50 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Medtronic to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE MDT opened at $84.60 on Monday. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $89.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $108.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.00 and its 200 day moving average is $82.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 101.82%.

In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.30.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

