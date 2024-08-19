Means Investment CO. Inc. Sells 281 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Means Investment CO. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,707 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,638,746,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,693,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,677,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674,372 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,912,000. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $217,995,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $126,615,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $243.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,702,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530,634. The company has a market cap of $138.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $229.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.88. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The business had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $268.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.19.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LOW

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.