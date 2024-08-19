Means Investment CO. Inc. Has $3.69 Million Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Means Investment CO. Inc. lowered its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,032,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,807,000 after buying an additional 815,598 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,858.1% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 6,165,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061,819 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,836,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,906,000 after purchasing an additional 315,588 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 406.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,135,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,172,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,414,000 after purchasing an additional 187,656 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $57.82. 2,878,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,284,306. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.65. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $57.94. The company has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

