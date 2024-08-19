Means Investment CO. Inc. Acquires 90,679 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 675,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,679 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 4.7% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Means Investment CO. Inc. owned 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $39,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,886,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,802 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,654,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,268,000 after buying an additional 295,705 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,326,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,069,000 after purchasing an additional 260,305 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,154,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,964,000 after buying an additional 200,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,755,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,126,000 after purchasing an additional 42,006 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.01. 1,001,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,311,307. The company has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.42.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.