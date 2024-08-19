Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.41.

MAXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “under perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $0.50 in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ MAXN opened at $0.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average of $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.47. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $16.38.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.57). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 390.12% and a negative net margin of 37.92%. The company had revenue of $187.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maxeon Solar Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 275.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 84,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 62,054 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 47.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

(Get Free Report

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

Featured Stories

