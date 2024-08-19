Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Receives $77.58 Average PT from Analysts

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.58.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Masco from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Masco Stock Performance
Shares of Masco stock opened at $76.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.76. Masco has a 1 year low of $47.66 and a 1 year high of $79.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.08. The firm has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.24.
Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 602.39% and a net margin of 11.59%. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Masco will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Masco Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.43%.
About Masco
Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.
Read More
