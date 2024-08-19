Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,986 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.08% of Marvell Technology worth $48,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.4% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 838,571 shares in the company, valued at $62,892,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 838,571 shares in the company, valued at $62,892,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Durn purchased 1,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.21 per share, with a total value of $100,049.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,013.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,000 shares of company stock worth $4,772,495. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 0.0 %

Marvell Technology stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.32. The stock had a trading volume of 11,575,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,575,054. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.00 billion, a PE ratio of -61.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.32. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.07 and a twelve month high of $85.76.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRVL. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

