Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Citigroup

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on LAZR. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Westpark Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Luminar Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.46.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on LAZR

Luminar Technologies Stock Up 8.4 %

Shares of Luminar Technologies stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. Luminar Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $6.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.62.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. Luminar Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Luminar Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAZR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,705,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,708 shares during the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,375,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $604,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 714,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 232,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 605,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 206,512 shares during the last quarter. 30.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Luminar Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.