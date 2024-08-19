LSI Industries’ (LYTS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of LSI Industries from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on LYTS

LSI Industries Stock Down 0.1 %

LSI Industries Announces Dividend

NASDAQ LYTS opened at $14.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.86. LSI Industries has a 12 month low of $11.44 and a 12 month high of $17.33. The company has a market capitalization of $434.33 million, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Insider Activity at LSI Industries

In other LSI Industries news, CFO James E. Galeese sold 2,122 shares of LSI Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $32,042.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,155. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of LSI Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYTS. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in LSI Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $680,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 424,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 80,818 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 258,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 94,302 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 60,493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 22,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

About LSI Industries

(Get Free Report)

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.