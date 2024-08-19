Lowe’s Companies (LOW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.98 per share for the quarter. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY25 guidance at $12.00-12.30 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 12.000-12.300 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The business had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Lowe’s Companies to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW stock opened at $241.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $229.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.88. The firm has a market cap of $137.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $246.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $268.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.19.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

