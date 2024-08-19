LooksRare (LOOKS) Hits Market Cap of $35.42 Million

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Over the last seven days, LooksRare has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One LooksRare token can currently be bought for about $0.0354 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges. LooksRare has a market cap of $35.42 million and $5.07 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LooksRare Profile

LooksRare’s launch date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,941,673 tokens. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org.

LooksRare Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare (LOOKS) is the native token of the LooksRare platform, an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. It’s used for transactions, governance voting, and user rewards on the platform. LooksRare is a decentralized marketplace for trading Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), providing a platform for users to mint, buy, sell, and showcase NFTs. The LOOKS token facilitates transactions, enables governance participation, and rewards active users.”

