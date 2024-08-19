Lollybomb Meme Coin Price Hits $0.0026 on Top Exchanges (BOMB)

Lollybomb Meme Coin (BOMB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Lollybomb Meme Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Lollybomb Meme Coin has traded 24.3% lower against the dollar. Lollybomb Meme Coin has a market capitalization of $25.86 million and approximately $31,389.23 worth of Lollybomb Meme Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lollybomb Meme Coin Profile

Lollybomb Meme Coin launched on May 28th, 2024. Lollybomb Meme Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Lollybomb Meme Coin’s official Twitter account is @lollybombmeme. The official website for Lollybomb Meme Coin is lollybomb.meme.

Buying and Selling Lollybomb Meme Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Lollybomb Meme Coin (BOMB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lollybomb Meme Coin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Lollybomb Meme Coin is 0.00247626 USD and is up 2.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $26,590.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lollybomb.meme/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lollybomb Meme Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lollybomb Meme Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lollybomb Meme Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

