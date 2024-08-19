Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Position Increased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,296 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Loews worth $9,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of L. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Loews during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Loews by 244.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Loews by 225.2% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 2,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $212,552.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,781.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Loews news, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 2,628 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $212,552.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,781.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan C. Locker bought 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.63 per share, with a total value of $499,906.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,972.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

L has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Loews to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Loews from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Loews Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:L traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.21. The stock had a trading volume of 165,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,445. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $61.29 and a 52 week high of $83.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.83.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter.

Loews Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.71%.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

See Also

