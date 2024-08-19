Lisk (LSK) Price Down 7.5% Over Last 7 Days

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for about $0.84 or 0.00001421 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Lisk has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $119.53 million and $5.10 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lisk alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000242 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000820 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000547 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001343 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000539 BTC.

About Lisk

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.