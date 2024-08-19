Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Lipocine Price Performance

Shares of Lipocine stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.54. Lipocine has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $11.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lipocine

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lipocine stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,697 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.48% of Lipocine worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lipocine Company Profile

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

Featured Stories

