Legal & General Group’s (LGEN) Sector perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 245 ($3.13) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LGEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 300 ($3.83) to GBX 275 ($3.51) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.26) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.64) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 289 ($3.69) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 279 ($3.56).

Shares of LON:LGEN opened at GBX 229.20 ($2.93) on Thursday. Legal & General Group has a 52-week low of GBX 203.10 ($2.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 259 ($3.31). The company has a market capitalization of £13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,584.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 228.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 240.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 722.64.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42,000.00%.

In related news, insider Laura Wade-Gery bought 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 230 ($2.94) per share, with a total value of £2,129.80 ($2,719.36). In other news, insider John Kingman acquired 7,978 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 251 ($3.20) per share, for a total transaction of £20,024.78 ($25,567.90). Also, insider Laura Wade-Gery bought 926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 230 ($2.94) per share, with a total value of £2,129.80 ($2,719.36). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 10,919 shares of company stock valued at $2,701,876. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.

