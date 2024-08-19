Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,510,000 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the July 15th total of 3,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 462,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.7 days.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
KNSA traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $26.00. 511,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,654. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 236.36 and a beta of 0.38. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $27.88.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $108.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.60 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Transactions at Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals
In related news, insider John F. Paolini sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $579,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,174.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, insider John F. Paolini sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $579,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,174.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 136,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $3,491,580.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,257.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 182,372 shares of company stock valued at $4,671,729. Company insiders own 54.57% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSA. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.
