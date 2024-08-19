KFG Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,771,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,179,000 after purchasing an additional 222,707 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 237,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,303,000 after purchasing an additional 8,307 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 17,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.99. 2,137,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,922,758. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $120.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.80 and its 200-day moving average is $108.06.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

