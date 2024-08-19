KFG Wealth Management LLC Purchases 70 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 278,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,281,000 after purchasing an additional 129,364 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP boosted its position in Elevance Health by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 844,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,054,000 after buying an additional 517,116 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,765,000 after buying an additional 16,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ELV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Baird R W raised Elevance Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Elevance Health from $624.00 to $589.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $621.00 to $611.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $628.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.29.

Shares of ELV stock traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $543.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 910,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,202. The company has a market cap of $126.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $529.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $521.98. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $431.38 and a 52 week high of $555.35.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $43.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.99 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total transaction of $154,561.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,926,213.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Elevance Health news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total value of $17,033,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,478,674.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total transaction of $154,561.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,926,213.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,058 shares of company stock valued at $17,588,116. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

