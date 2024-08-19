KFG Wealth Management LLC Invests $232,000 in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,286,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $399,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VUG traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $373.15. 916,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,023,808. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $370.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $351.57. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $260.65 and a 12-month high of $392.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

