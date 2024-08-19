KFG Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 19.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FDS traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $410.87. 192,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,705. The business’s 50 day moving average is $413.52 and its 200-day moving average is $434.64. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $391.84 and a 12-month high of $488.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.28.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.46. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 23.56%. The firm had revenue of $552.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

In other news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.42, for a total value of $452,839.94. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,324.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.42, for a total transaction of $452,839.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 687 shares in the company, valued at $294,324.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,166,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,432 shares of company stock worth $5,117,216. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $407.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised FactSet Research Systems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $432.27.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

