KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Short Interest Update

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,680,000 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the July 15th total of 26,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on KEY shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.65.

KeyCorp Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:KEY traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.67. The company had a trading volume of 5,391,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,107,030. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.26. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $17.09.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KeyCorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in KeyCorp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,416,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,191,000 after buying an additional 289,258 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $1,556,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth approximately $561,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,308,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,598,000 after acquiring an additional 610,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 399.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 456,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,212,000 after purchasing an additional 364,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

