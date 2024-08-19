Kellanova (NYSE:K) PT Raised to $83.50 at Piper Sandler

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $63.00 to $83.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on K. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Kellanova from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $83.50 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Kellanova from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellanova currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.57.

Kellanova Stock Up 0.0 %

K opened at $80.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.77. The company has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34. Kellanova has a 1 year low of $47.63 and a 1 year high of $80.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.14, for a total value of $4,367,692.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,142,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,871,114,013.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 855,800 shares of company stock valued at $52,647,260 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kellanova

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,150,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,525,000 after buying an additional 1,130,582 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kellanova by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,657,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,323,000 after buying an additional 98,294 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,891,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,504,000 after acquiring an additional 655,686 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,184,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 11.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,616,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,909,000 after acquiring an additional 277,171 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

